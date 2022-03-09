News

Global Non-vascular Stents Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Non-vascular Stents

Non-vascular Stents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-vascular Stents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Gastrointestinal Stents
  • Pulmonary (Airway) Stents
  • Urological Stents

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Others

By Company

  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cook Group Incorporated
  • C.R. Bard Inc.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Olympus Corporation
  • CONMED Corporation
  • Taewoong medical Co., Ltd
  • Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
  • ELLA-CS, s.r.o.
  • Medi-Globe Corporation
  • M.I. TECH
  • Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-vascular Stents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-vascular Stents Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Gastrointestinal Stents
1.2.3 Pulmonary (Airway) Stents
1.2.4 Urological Stents
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-vascular Stents Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Non-vascular Stents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Non-vascular Stents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-vascular Stents Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Non-vascular Stents Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Non-vascular Stents Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Non-vascular Stents by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Non-vascular Stents Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Non-vascular Stents Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Non-vascular Stents Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Non-vascular Stents Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Non-vascular Stents Manufacturers by Sales (2017-20

