Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Bio-Based Polyurethane
Bio-Based Polyurethane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Based Polyurethane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Rigid Foams
- Flexible Foams
- Case (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers)
- Others
Segment by Application
- Construction
- Automotive
- Electronics &Electrical Appliances
- Others
By Company
- BASF
- Lubrizol
- Dow Chemical
- SNP
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Rampf Holding
- Johnson Controls
- Rhino Linings
- Bayer Material
- Woodbridge Foam
- Malama Composites
- TSE Industries
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-Based Polyurethane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rigid Foams
1.2.3 Flexible Foams
1.2.4 Case (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electronics &Electrical Appliances
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Production
2.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
