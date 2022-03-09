News

Global Sulfolane Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sulfolane

Sulfolane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sulfolane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Anhydrous Type
  • Aqueous Type

Segment by Application

  • Gas Production and Oil Refining
  • Purifying Gas Streams
  • Fine Chemical Field
  • Others

By Company

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company(US)
  • Sumitomo Seika Chemical(JP)
  • New Japan Chemical(JP)
  • CASIL Industries(IN)
  • Liaoyang Guanghua Chemical(CN)
  • Liaodong Fine Chemical(CN)
  • Jinzhou Petrochemical Corporation(CN)
  • Changle Haizhou Chemical(CN)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sulfolane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sulfolane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Anhydrous Type
1.2.3 Aqueous Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sulfolane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Gas Production and Oil Refining
1.3.3 Purifying Gas Streams
1.3.4 Fine Chemical Field
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sulfolane Production
2.1 Global Sulfolane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sulfolane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sulfolane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sulfolane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sulfolane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Sulfolane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sulfolane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sulfolane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sulfolane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sulfolane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Sulfolane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Sulfolane by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Sulfolane Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Sulfolane Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

