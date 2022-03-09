Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Metalworking Fluid Additives
Metalworking Fluid Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Lubricity Agents
- Emulsifiers
- Corrosion Inhibitors
- Defoamers
- Amines Specialty amines `
- Biocides
- Others
Segment by Application
- Metal Removal Fluids
- Metal Treating Fluids
- Metal Forming Fluids
- Metal Protecting Fluids
By Company
- Lubrizol
- Afton
- FUCHS
- Ingevity
- Chevron Oronite
- Dover Chemical
- Evonik Industries
- BASF
- Vanderbilt Chemicals
- Dow
- Solvay
- Univar Solutions
- Nelson Brothers
- Yucheng Chemical
- Starry Chemical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lubricity Agents
1.2.3 Emulsifiers
1.2.4 Corrosion Inhibitors
1.2.5 Defoamers
1.2.6 Amines?Specialty amines?`
1.2.7 Biocides
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Metal Removal Fluids
1.3.3 Metal Treating Fluids
1.3.4 Metal Forming Fluids
1.3.5 Metal Protecting Fluids
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production
2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Estima
