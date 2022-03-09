Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Metalworking Fluid Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Lubricity Agents

Emulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Defoamers

Amines Specialty amines `

Biocides

Others

Segment by Application

Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids

By Company

Lubrizol

Afton

FUCHS

Ingevity

Chevron Oronite

Dover Chemical

Evonik Industries

BASF

Vanderbilt Chemicals

Dow

Solvay

Univar Solutions

Nelson Brothers

Yucheng Chemical

Starry Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Lubricity Agents

1.2.3 Emulsifiers

1.2.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.5 Defoamers

1.2.6 Amines?Specialty amines?`

1.2.7 Biocides

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Metal Removal Fluids

1.3.3 Metal Treating Fluids

1.3.4 Metal Forming Fluids

1.3.5 Metal Protecting Fluids

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production

2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Estima

