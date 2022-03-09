Global Recycled Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Recycled Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycled Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Construction

Textile Fiber / Clothing

Landscaping / Street Furniture

Others

By Company

Clear Path Recycling

Clean Tech Incorporated

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Envision Plastics Industries

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated

Greentech

Veolia Polymers

Hahn Plastics

CeDo

PLASgran

APR2 Plast

Luxus

Visy

Ripro Corporation

OOTONE PLASTIC

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial

Shandong Power Plastic

Intco

Jiangsu Zhongsheng

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Da Fon Environmental Techology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Taiwan (China)

Australia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recycled Plastics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Recycled Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PET

1.2.3 PP

1.2.4 HDPE

1.2.5 LDPE

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Recycled Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Textile Fiber / Clothing

1.3.5 Landscaping / Street Furniture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Recycled Plastics Production

2.1 Global Recycled Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Recycled Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Recycled Plastics Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Recycled Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Recycled Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Japan

2.7 China

2.8 Taiwan (China)

2.9 Australia

3 Global Recycled Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Recycled Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Recycled Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Recycled Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Recycled Plastics Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Recycled P

