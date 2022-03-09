Global Recycled Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Recycled Plastics
Recycled Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycled Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- PET
- PP
- HDPE
- LDPE
- Others
Segment by Application
- Packaging
- Construction
- Textile Fiber / Clothing
- Landscaping / Street Furniture
- Others
By Company
- Clear Path Recycling
- Clean Tech Incorporated
- Mohawk Industries Incorporated
- CarbonLite Industries
- Envision Plastics Industries
- Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated
- Greentech
- Veolia Polymers
- Hahn Plastics
- CeDo
- PLASgran
- APR2 Plast
- Luxus
- Visy
- Ripro Corporation
- OOTONE PLASTIC
- Wellpine Plastic Industical
- Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial
- Shandong Power Plastic
- Intco
- Jiangsu Zhongsheng
- Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech
- Da Fon Environmental Techology
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- Taiwan (China)
- Australia
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Recycled Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Recycled Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PET
1.2.3 PP
1.2.4 HDPE
1.2.5 LDPE
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Recycled Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Textile Fiber / Clothing
1.3.5 Landscaping / Street Furniture
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Recycled Plastics Production
2.1 Global Recycled Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Recycled Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Recycled Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Recycled Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Recycled Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
2.8 Taiwan (China)
2.9 Australia
3 Global Recycled Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Recycled Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Recycled Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Recycled Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Recycled Plastics Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Recycled P
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Recycled Plastics Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Rigid Recycled Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2030 Report on Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Global Recycled Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028