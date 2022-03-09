Global Automotive Elastomer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Automotive Elastomer
Automotive Elastomer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Elastomer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Natural Rubber
- SBR
- Nitrile Elastomer
- EPDM
- Silicone Rubber
- Fluoroelastomer
- Styrene Block Copolymers
- Others
Segment by Application
- Tire
- Non-tire
By Company
- Arlanxeo
- DOW
- Exxonmobil
- JSR Corporation
- Dupont
- BASF
- LG Chem
- Sabic
- Teknor Apex
- Zeon Corporation
- Nizhnekamskneftekhim Pjsc
- Versalis
- Covestro
- Mitsubishi Chemicals
- Kraiburg TEP GmbH & Co. Kg
- Mitsui Chemicals
- DSM
- Shin-Etsu
- Solvay
- Sumitomo
- Kraton
- TSRC Corporation
- Wacker Chemie
- Kuraray
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Elastomer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural Rubber
1.2.3 SBR
1.2.4 Nitrile Elastomer
1.2.5 EPDM
1.2.6 Silicone Rubber
1.2.7 Fluoroelastomer
1.2.8 Styrene Block Copolymers
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tire
1.3.3 Non-tire
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Elastomer Production
2.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Elastomer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Elastomer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Elastomer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive Elastomer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Elastomer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Elastomer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Elastomer Sales by Region
