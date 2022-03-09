Global Automotive Elastomer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive Elastomer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Elastomer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Natural Rubber

SBR

Nitrile Elastomer

EPDM

Silicone Rubber

Fluoroelastomer

Styrene Block Copolymers

Others

Segment by Application

Tire

Non-tire

By Company

Arlanxeo

DOW

Exxonmobil

JSR Corporation

Dupont

BASF

LG Chem

Sabic

Teknor Apex

Zeon Corporation

Nizhnekamskneftekhim Pjsc

Versalis

Covestro

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Kraiburg TEP GmbH & Co. Kg

Mitsui Chemicals

DSM

Shin-Etsu

Solvay

Sumitomo

Kraton

TSRC Corporation

Wacker Chemie

Kuraray

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Elastomer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Natural Rubber

1.2.3 SBR

1.2.4 Nitrile Elastomer

1.2.5 EPDM

1.2.6 Silicone Rubber

1.2.7 Fluoroelastomer

1.2.8 Styrene Block Copolymers

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Tire

1.3.3 Non-tire

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Elastomer Production

2.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Elastomer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Elastomer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Elastomer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Automotive Elastomer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automotive Elastomer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automotive Elastomer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Automotive Elastomer Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global A

