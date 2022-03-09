Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO)
Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) market is segmented by PBO Content and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by PBO Content and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by PBO Content
- Top Class (More than 94%)
- A Class (More than 92%)
- Standard Class (More than 90%)
Segment by Application
- Home Pest Care
- Gardens
- Agricultural
- Others
By Company
- Endura
- Shuguang Chem
- Sumitomo Chem
- Anthea Aromatics (Cat?synth Speciality Chemicals)
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by PBO Content
1.2.1 Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Market Size by PBO Content, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Top Class (More than 94%)
1.2.3 A Class (More than 92%)
1.2.4 Standard Class (More than 90%)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Pest Care
1.3.3 Gardens
1.3.4 Agricultural
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Production
2.1 Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
2.8 India
3 Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414