Global Nylon 6 Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Nylon 6
Nylon 6 market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nylon 6 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Standard Nylon 6
- Reinforced Nylon 6
Segment by Application
- Automotive Industry
- Electronics & Electrical
- Packaging Industry
- Others
By Company
- BASF SE
- Honeywell
- Royal DSM N.V
- Lanxess
- Clariant Corporation
- Unitika
- DOMO Chemicals
- Firestone Textiles Company
- Grupa Azoty
- LIBOLON
- Polymeric Resources Corporation (PRC)
- UBE
- Ems-Grivory
- Shakespeare
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- Taiwan (China)
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nylon 6 Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nylon 6 Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Standard Nylon 6
1.2.3 Reinforced Nylon 6
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nylon 6 Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Electronics & Electrical
1.3.4 Packaging Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Nylon 6 Production
2.1 Global Nylon 6 Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Nylon 6 Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Nylon 6 Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Nylon 6 Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Nylon 6 Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
2.8 Taiwan (China)
3 Global Nylon 6 Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Nylon 6 Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Nylon 6 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Nylon 6 Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Nylon 6 Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Nylon 6 Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Nylon 6 by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Nylon 6 Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Nylon 6 Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
