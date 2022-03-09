News

Global Nylon 6 Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Nylon 6

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Nylon 6 market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nylon 6 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Standard Nylon 6
  • Reinforced Nylon 6

Segment by Application

  • Automotive Industry
  • Electronics & Electrical
  • Packaging Industry
  • Others

By Company

  • BASF SE
  • Honeywell
  • Royal DSM N.V
  • Lanxess
  • Clariant Corporation
  • Unitika
  • DOMO Chemicals
  • Firestone Textiles Company
  • Grupa Azoty
  • LIBOLON
  • Polymeric Resources Corporation (PRC)
  • UBE
  • Ems-Grivory
  • Shakespeare

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • China
  • Taiwan (China)

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nylon 6 Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nylon 6 Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Standard Nylon 6
1.2.3 Reinforced Nylon 6
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nylon 6 Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Electronics & Electrical
1.3.4 Packaging Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Nylon 6 Production
2.1 Global Nylon 6 Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Nylon 6 Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Nylon 6 Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Nylon 6 Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Nylon 6 Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
2.8 Taiwan (China)
3 Global Nylon 6 Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Nylon 6 Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Nylon 6 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Nylon 6 Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Nylon 6 Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Nylon 6 Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Nylon 6 by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Nylon 6 Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Nylon 6 Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Nylon 6 Revenu

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Super Tough Nylon Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global MC Nylon Market Research Report 2022

Global Cast Nylon Market Research Report 2022

Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global PVC Roofing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

February 2, 2022

Embedded MultiMediaCard Market – By Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast

December 28, 2021

Third Party Banking Software Market Projected to Reach USD XX.XXBn By 2028:  ACCENTURE PLC CAPGEMINI SE DELTEK, INC. IBM CORPORATION INFOSYS LIMITED MICROSOFT CORPORATION NETSUITE INC. ORACLE CORPORATION SAP SE TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED.

December 21, 2021
Wireless RFID Market

Wireless RFID Market 2021 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Business Challenges, Opportunities Analysis, Growth Factors, Forecast 2028

January 10, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button