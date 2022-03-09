Global Polyamide 6,6 Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Polyamide 6,6
Polyamide 6,6 market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyamide 6,6 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- PA66-Plastic
- PA66-Fiber
Segment by Application
- Automotive Polyamide 6,6 Market
- Textiles and Carpet
- Electrical and Electronics
- Machinery
- Others
By Company
- Invista
- Ascend
- Solvay
- BASF
- Asahi Kasei
- Dupont
- Radici Group
- Shenma
- Hua Yang
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Japan
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyamide 6,6 Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PA66-Plastic
1.2.3 PA66-Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Textiles and Carpet
1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.5 Machinery
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyamide 6,6 Production
2.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyamide 6,6 Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyamide 6,6 Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyamide 6,6 Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 South America
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
3 Global Polyamide 6,6 Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyamide 6,6 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyamide 6,6 Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyamide 6,6 Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Polyamide 6,6 by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Polyamide 6,6 Revenu
