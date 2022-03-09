Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) include Dow Chemical Company, Evonik, BASF, Ningbo Huajia Chemical, Nippon Shokubai, Fushun Anxin Chemical and Shanghai Bojing Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Reagent Grade

Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rubbers & Resins

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Thermoplastics

Others

Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik

BASF

Ningbo Huajia Chemical

Nippon Shokubai

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Shanghai Bojing Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isobutyl Methacrylate (CAS 97-86-9) Product Type

