Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Isobutyryl Chloride Above 98.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) include DuPont, CABB Chemicals, Ruiyuan Chemical, Yantai Yuxiang, Changzhou Kefeng, Shandong Kaisheng New Materials and Qingdao Benzo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Isobutyryl Chloride Above 98.0%

Isobutyryl Chloride Above 99.5%

Others

Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fibers & Polymers

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Dyes & Pigments

Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

CABB Chemicals

Ruiyuan Chemical

Yantai Yuxiang

Changzhou Kefeng

Shandong Kaisheng New Materials

Qingdao Benzo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isobutyryl Chloride (CAS 79-30-1) Players in Global Market

