Modem Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Modem market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Modem market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • DSL
  • Cable
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Household Application
  • Commercial Application

By Company

  • Motorola
  • Cisco
  • ARRIS
  • NETGEAR
  • Linksys
  • Ubee (Ambit)
  • D-Link
  • TP-Link
  • Asus
  • Toshiba
  • Actiontec
  • Skyworth
  • Huawei
  • ZTE
  • Pantech
  • Lenovo
  • Zoom
  • Cradlepoint
  • USRobotics
  • PHILIPS
  • Westell

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Modem Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Modem Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 DSL
1.2.3 Cable
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Modem Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household Application
1.3.3 Commercial Application
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Modem Production
2.1 Global Modem Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Modem Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Modem Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Modem Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Modem Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 China Taiwan
3 Global Modem Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Modem Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Modem Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Modem Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Modem Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Modem Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Modem by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Modem Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Modem Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Modem Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe

3 hours ago
