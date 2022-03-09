Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Cosmetic Ingredients market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetic Ingredients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Moisturizers
- Anti-ageing
- Exfoliators
- Antimicrobial
- UV Filters
- Skin-Lightening Agent
- Others
Segment by Application
- Skin Care Products
- Hair Care Products
- Others
By Company
- BASF
- Clariant
- Evonik
- DSM
- Dow
- Symrise
- Croda International
- Seppic
- Ashland
- Solvay
- Gattefosse
- Eastman Chemical
- Nouryon (AkzoNobel)
- Elementis
- Lubrizol
- Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
- Lonza
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Moisturizers
1.2.3 Anti-ageing
1.2.4 Exfoliators
1.2.5 Antimicrobial
1.2.6 UV Filters
1.2.7 Skin-Lightening Agent
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Skin Care Products
1.3.3 Hair Care Products
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Cosmetic Ingredients Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Cosmetic Ingredients Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Cosmetic Ingredients Industry Trends
2.3.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Market Drivers
2.3.3 Cosmetic Ingredients Market Challenges
2.3.4 Cosmetic Ingredients Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Cosmetic Ingredients Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Cosmetic Ingredients Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Cosmet
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Cosmetic Anti-inflammatories Ingredients Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and China Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Insights, Forecast to 2027