Probe Card Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Probe Card market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Probe Card market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cantilever Probe Card

Vertical Probe Card

MEMS Probe Card

Others

Segment by Application

Foundry & Logic

DRAM

Flash

Parametric

Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

By Company

FormFactor

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Will Technology

TSE

Feinmetall

Synergie Cad Probe

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

STAr Technologies, Inc.

Maxone

Shenzhen Doctor Technology Co.,Ltd.

Suzhou Silicon Test System Co., Ltd.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Probe Card Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Probe Card Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cantilever Probe Card

1.2.3 Vertical Probe Card

1.2.4 MEMS Probe Card

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Probe Card Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Foundry & Logic

1.3.3 DRAM

1.3.4 Flash

1.3.5 Parametric

1.3.6 Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Probe Card Production

2.1 Global Probe Card Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Probe Card Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Probe Card Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Probe Card Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Probe Card Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 Southeast Asia

2.10 China Taiwan

3 Global Probe Card Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Probe Card Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Probe Card Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Probe Card Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Probe Card Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Probe Card Sales by Region (2017-2022)

