News

Probe Card Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Probe Card market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Probe Card market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-probe-card-2028-797

Segment by Type

  • Cantilever Probe Card
  • Vertical Probe Card
  • MEMS Probe Card
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Foundry & Logic
  • DRAM
  • Flash
  • Parametric
  • Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

By Company

  • FormFactor
  • Technoprobe S.p.A.
  • Micronics Japan (MJC)
  • Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)
  • MPI Corporation
  • SV Probe
  • Microfriend
  • Korea Instrument
  • Will Technology
  • TSE
  • Feinmetall
  • Synergie Cad Probe
  • TIPS Messtechnik GmbH
  • STAr Technologies, Inc.
  • Maxone
  • Shenzhen Doctor Technology Co.,Ltd.
  • Suzhou Silicon Test System Co., Ltd.

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Probe Card Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Probe Card Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cantilever Probe Card
1.2.3 Vertical Probe Card
1.2.4 MEMS Probe Card
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Probe Card Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Foundry & Logic
1.3.3 DRAM
1.3.4 Flash
1.3.5 Parametric
1.3.6 Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Probe Card Production
2.1 Global Probe Card Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Probe Card Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Probe Card Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Probe Card Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Probe Card Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Southeast Asia
2.10 China Taiwan
3 Global Probe Card Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Probe Card Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Probe Card Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Probe Card Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Probe Card Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Probe Card Sales by Region (2017-2022)

grandresearchstore3 hours ago
