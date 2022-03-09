Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lauryl Acrylate Above 96% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) include BASF, OSAKA ORGANIC CHEMICAL, Stepan Company, Tianjin Jiuri New Materials, Zhejiang Kangde New Materials and Liyang Ruipu New Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lauryl Acrylate Above 96%

Lauryl Acrylate Above 98%

Others

Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesives & Sealants

Coatings

Chemical Intermediates

Inks

Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

OSAKA ORGANIC CHEMICAL

Stepan Company

Tianjin Jiuri New Materials

Zhejiang Kangde New Materials

Liyang Ruipu New Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lauryl Acrylate (CAS 2156-97-0) Players in Global Market

