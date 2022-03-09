Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Cosmetic Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetic Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Plastic Packaging
- Glass Packaging
- Metal Packaging
- Other Packaging
Segment by Application
- Hair Care and Skin Care
- Color Cosmetics
- Perfumes and Fragrances
- Others
By Company
- Amcor
- Gerresheimer
- RPC Group
- HCP Packaging
- Albea Group
- Silgan Holding
- DS Smith
- UFLEX
- LIBO Cosmetics
- Fusion Packaging
- Graham Packaging
- Sonoco Products
- TricorBraun
- MeadWestvaco
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cosmetic Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Plastic Packaging
1.2.3 Glass Packaging
1.2.4 Metal Packaging
1.2.5 Other Packaging
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hair Care and Skin Care
1.3.3 Color Cosmetics
1.3.4 Perfumes and Fragrances
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cosmetic Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Cosmetic Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cosmetic Packaging Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Cosmetic Packaging Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Cosmetic Packaging Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Cosmetic Packaging by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Cosmetic Packaging Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Cosmetic Packaging Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Cosmetic Packaging Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Cosmetic Packaging Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Cosmetic P
