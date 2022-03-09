News

Lauryl Methacrylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Lauryl Methacrylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Lauryl Methacrylate Above 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lauryl Methacrylate include Dow, BASF, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Zhejiang Kangde New Materials, Tianjin Jiuri New Materials, Liyang Ruipu New Materials and GEO Specialty Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lauryl Methacrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lauryl Methacrylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lauryl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Lauryl Methacrylate Above 98%
  • Lauryl Methacrylate Above 99%
  • Others

Global Lauryl Methacrylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lauryl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Inks
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Adhesives
  • Others

Global Lauryl Methacrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lauryl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Lauryl Methacrylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Lauryl Methacrylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Lauryl Methacrylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Lauryl Methacrylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Dow
  • BASF
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
  • Zhejiang Kangde New Materials
  • Tianjin Jiuri New Materials
  • Liyang Ruipu New Materials
  • GEO Specialty Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lauryl Methacrylate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lauryl Methacrylate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lauryl Methacrylate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lauryl Methacrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lauryl Methacrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lauryl Methacrylate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lauryl Methacrylate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lauryl Methacrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lauryl Methacrylate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lauryl Methacrylate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lauryl Methacrylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lauryl Methacrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lauryl Methacrylate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lauryl Methacrylate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lauryl Methacrylate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lauryl Methacrylate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

