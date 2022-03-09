Global Cosmetic Serum Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Cosmetic Serum market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetic Serum market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Skin and Sun Care Serum
- Hair Care Serum
- Others
Segment by Application
- Retail Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
By Company
- P&G
- Unilever
- Chanel
- Shiseido
- Estee Lauder
- Kao
- LOreal
- LVMH
- Amway
- Clarins
- Markwins Beauty Products
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cosmetic Serum Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Serum Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Skin and Sun Care Serum
1.2.3 Hair Care Serum
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cosmetic Serum Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Retail Stores
1.3.3 Specialty Stores
1.3.4 Online Stores
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cosmetic Serum Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Cosmetic Serum Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cosmetic Serum Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Cosmetic Serum Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Cosmetic Serum Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Cosmetic Serum by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Cosmetic Serum Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Cosmetic Serum Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Cosmetic Serum Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Cosmetic Serum Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Cosmetic Serum Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Cosmetic Serum Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
