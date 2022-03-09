News

MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Single Channel Gate Drivers
  • Half-bridge Gate Drivers
  • Full Bridge Gate Drivers
  • Three Phase Gate Drivers
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Home Appliance
  • Automotive
  • Display & Lighting
  • Power Supply
  • Others

By Company

  • Infineon Technologies
  • ON Semiconductor
  • STMicroelectronics
  • ROHM Semiconductor
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Texas Instruments
  • Microchip
  • Power Integrations
  • Vishay
  • Broadcom
  • Analog Devices
  • IXYS
  • Toshiba
  • Renesas
  • Powerex

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Channel Gate Drivers
1.2.3 Half-bridge Gate Drivers
1.2.4 Full Bridge Gate Drivers
1.2.5 Three Phase Gate Drivers
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Appliance
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Display & Lighting
1.3.5 Power Supply
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Production
2.1 Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
3 Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

