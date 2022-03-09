Methyl Formate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Methyl Formate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Methyl Formate 92-97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methyl Formate include BASF, Eastman, Triveni Chemicals, Tradex Corporation, Rao A. Group, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Chevron Chemical Company and Shaanxi Top Pharm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Methyl Formate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methyl Formate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methyl Formate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Methyl Formate 92-97%

Methyl Formate 97%

Others

Global Methyl Formate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methyl Formate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Fumigant and Larvicide

Metal Foundries

Others

Global Methyl Formate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methyl Formate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Methyl Formate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Methyl Formate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Methyl Formate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Methyl Formate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Eastman

Triveni Chemicals

Tradex Corporation

Rao A. Group

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Chevron Chemical Company

Shaanxi Top Pharm

