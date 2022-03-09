Global Anthropomorphic Robot Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Anthropomorphic Robot
Anthropomorphic Robot market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anthropomorphic Robot market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Biped Anthropomorphic Robot
- Wheel Drive Anthropomorphic Robot
Segment by Application
- Education and Entertainment
- Research & Space Exploration
- Personal Assistance and Caregiving
- Search and Rescue
- Public Relations
- Others
By Company
- Softbank
- Robotis
- Kawada Robotics
- Hanson Robotics
- Honda Motor
- Ubtech Robotics
- Pal Robotics
- DST Robot Co.
- Toyota Motor
- Hajime Research Institute
- Engineered Arts
- National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
- Robo Garage Co.
- Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia
- Robotics Lab
- Samsung Electronics
- Hasbro
- Ez-Robot
- Macco Robotics
- Hubolab-Kaist
- Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International (ATR)
- Wowwee Group
- Cybedroid
- Qihan Technology Co.
- Behavior Labs
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
