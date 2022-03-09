Electrolyte Solution Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Electrolyte Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Lithium-Ion Battery Electrolyte Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrolyte Solution include Mitsubishi Chemical (JP), Ube Industries, Ltd (JP), Mitsui Chemicals (JP), TOMIYAMA (JP), KISHIDA (JP), Central Glass (JP), Panax-Etec (KR), LG Chem (KR) and Soubrain (KR), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrolyte Solution manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrolyte Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electrolyte Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liquid Lithium-Ion Battery Electrolyte
- Solid Lithium-Ion Battery Electrolyte
Global Electrolyte Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electrolyte Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical Use
- Automobile Battery
- Personal Care
- Others
Global Electrolyte Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electrolyte Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electrolyte Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electrolyte Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electrolyte Solution sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Electrolyte Solution sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mitsubishi Chemical (JP)
- Ube Industries, Ltd (JP)
- Mitsui Chemicals (JP)
- TOMIYAMA (JP)
- KISHIDA (JP)
- Central Glass (JP)
- Panax-Etec (KR)
- LG Chem (KR)
- Soubrain (KR)
- BASF (DE)
- Guotai Huarong (CN)
- CAPCHE (CN)
- Dongguan Shanshan (CN)
- Tianjin Jinniu (CN)
- Guangzhou Tinci (CN)
- Shantou JinGuang High-Tech (CN)
- Zhuhai Smoothway Electronic Materials (CN)
- Beijing Institute of Chemical Reagent (CN)
- Huizhou Tianjia Technology (CN)
- Hebei Kunlun Chemical (CN)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrolyte Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrolyte Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrolyte Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrolyte Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrolyte Solution Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrolyte Solution Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrolyte Solution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrolyte Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrolyte Solution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrolyte Solution Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrolyte Solution Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrolyte Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrolyte Solution Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrolyte Solution Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrolyte Solution Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrolyte Solution Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
