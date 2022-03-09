Ion Selective Electrode Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Ion Selective Electrode market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ion Selective Electrode market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Glass Membranes
- Crystalline Membranes
- Ion-Exchange Resin Membranes
- Enzyme Electrodes
- Others
Segment by Application
- Water
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
By Company
- Thermo Scientific
- Metrohm
- WTW GmbH
- Cole-Parmer Ltd
- NT Sensors
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics
- Van London-pHoenix
- HACH
- Weissresearch
- Sensortechnik Meinsberg
- Shanghai Leici
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ion Selective Electrode Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Membranes
1.2.3 Crystalline Membranes
1.2.4 Ion-Exchange Resin Membranes
1.2.5 Enzyme Electrodes
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water
1.3.3 Food
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Production
2.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ion Selective Electrode Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Ion Selective Electrode Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ion Selective Electrode Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
