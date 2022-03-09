Global Garage Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Garage Equipment
Garage Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Garage Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Automotive OEM Dealerships
- Franchise Stores
- Independent Garages
Segment by Application
- Two Wheeler
- PCV and LCV
- HCV
By Company
- Arex Test Systems B.V.
- Boston Garage Equipment Ltd
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Continental AG
- Aro Equipment Pvt. Ltd
- LKQ Coatings Ltd.
- Istobal S.A.
- Con Air Equipment Private Limited
- Vehicle Service Group
- Gray Manufacturing Company, Inc.
- Symach SRL
- Standard Tools and Equipment Co.
- VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH
- MAHA Mechanical Engineering Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG
- Snap-on Incorporated
- Samvit Garage Equipment
- Sarveshwari Technologies Limited (SARV)
- Oil Lube Systems Pvt Ltd.
- Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Nussbaum Automotive Solutions Lp
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Garage Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Garage Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Automotive OEM Dealerships
1.2.3 Franchise Stores
1.2.4 Independent Garages
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Garage Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Two Wheeler
1.3.3 PCV and LCV
1.3.4 HCV
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Garage Equipment Production
2.1 Global Garage Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Garage Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Garage Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Garage Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Garage Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Garage Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Garage Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Garage Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Garage Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Garage Equipment Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Garage Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
