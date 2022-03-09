Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Courier Express and Parcel market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Courier Express and Parcel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Air Transport
- Land Transport
- Sea Transport
Segment by Application
- Business-To-Business (B2B)
- Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
- Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)
By Company
- FedEx
- UPS
- A-1 Express
- BDP
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Allied Express
- Aramex
- American Expediting
- Antron Express
- DX Group
- General Logistics Systems
- Deliv
- Unique Air Express
- Yodel
- One World Express
- Tuffnells Parcels Express
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Air Transport
1.2.3 Land Transport
1.2.4 Sea Transport
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Business-To-Business (B2B)
1.3.3 Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
1.3.4 Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Courier Express and Parcel Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Courier Express and Parcel Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Courier Express and Parcel Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Courier Express and Parcel Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Courier Express and Parcel Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Courier Express and Parcel Industry Trends
2.3.2 Courier Express and Parcel Market Drivers
2.3.3 Courier Express and Parcel Market Challenges
2.3.4 Courier Express and Parcel Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Courier Express and Parcel Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Courier Express and Parcel Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
