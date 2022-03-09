News

Global Contactless Payment System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Contactless Payment System

Contactless Payment System market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Contactless Payment System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Contactless Card (NFC/RFID)
  • Wearable Devices
  • Contactless Mobile Payment

Segment by Application

  • Transport
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • Others

By Company

  • STMicroelectronics
  • INSIDE Secure
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Gemalto N.V.
  • Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
  • Oberthur Technologies
  • Diebold Inc
  • HID Global
  • MCR Systems Inc
  • Barclays
  • Heartland Payment Systems, Inc
  • Ingenico Group
  • Apple

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Contactless Payment System Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Contactless Payment System Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Contactless Card (NFC/RFID)
1.2.3 Wearable Devices
1.2.4 Contactless Mobile Payment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Contactless Payment System Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transport
1.3.3 Media & Entertainment
1.3.4 Retail
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Contactless Payment System Production
2.1 Global Contactless Payment System Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Contactless Payment System Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Contactless Payment System Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Contactless Payment System Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Contactless Payment System Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Contactless Payment System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Contactless Payment System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Contactless Payment System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

