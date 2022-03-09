Niclosamide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Niclosamide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

95% Niclosamide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Niclosamide include Shanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical, Zhengqing Pharmaceutical Group, Prosperity Galaxy Chemical, Anhui Topsun Pharmaceutical, Chang Zhou Jialing Medicine Industry, Suzhou Luosen Auxiliaries, Anhui Sinotech Top Chemical, Yabang Group and Hangzhou Vanco Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Niclosamide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Niclosamide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Niclosamide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

95% Niclosamide

96%-98% Niclosamide

99% Niclosamide

Global Niclosamide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Niclosamide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Feed

Pesticide

Pharmaceuticals

Global Niclosamide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Niclosamide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Niclosamide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Niclosamide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Niclosamide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Niclosamide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical

Zhengqing Pharmaceutical Group

Prosperity Galaxy Chemical

Anhui Topsun Pharmaceutical

Chang Zhou Jialing Medicine Industry

Suzhou Luosen Auxiliaries

Anhui Sinotech Top Chemical

Yabang Group

Hangzhou Vanco Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Niclosamide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Niclosamide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Niclosamide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Niclosamide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Niclosamide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Niclosamide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Niclosamide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Niclosamide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Niclosamide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Niclosamide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Niclosamide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Niclosamide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Niclosamide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Niclosamide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Niclosamide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Niclosamide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Niclosamide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 95% Niclosamide

4.1.3 96%-98% Niclosamide

