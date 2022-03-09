Organic Electronics Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Organic Electronics Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semiconductor Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Electronics Materials include AU Optronics, Sony, Sumitomo, BASF, Merck, DuPont, Koninklijke Philips, Bayer MaterialScience and H.C. STARCK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organic Electronics Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Electronics Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organic Electronics Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductor Materials
- Conductive Materials
- Dielectric Materials
- Substrate Materials
- Others
Global Organic Electronics Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organic Electronics Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Display
- OLED Lighting
- Organic Photovoltaic
- System Components
- Others
Global Organic Electronics Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organic Electronics Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Organic Electronics Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Organic Electronics Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Organic Electronics Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Organic Electronics Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AU Optronics
- Sony
- Sumitomo
- BASF
- Merck
- DuPont
- Koninklijke Philips
- Bayer MaterialScience
- H.C. STARCK
- LG Display
- AGC Seimi Chemical
- Heliatek
- Evonik
- Novaled
- Samsung Display
- Universal Display
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Electronics Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Electronics Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Electronics Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Electronics Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Electronics Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organic Electronics Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Electronics Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Electronics Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Electronics Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Electronics Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Electronics Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Electronics Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Electronics Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Electronics Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Electronics Materials Companies
