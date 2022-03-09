Organic Electronics Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Organic Electronics Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semiconductor Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Electronics Materials include AU Optronics, Sony, Sumitomo, BASF, Merck, DuPont, Koninklijke Philips, Bayer MaterialScience and H.C. STARCK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Electronics Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Electronics Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Electronics Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor Materials

Conductive Materials

Dielectric Materials

Substrate Materials

Others

Global Organic Electronics Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Electronics Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Display

OLED Lighting

Organic Photovoltaic

System Components

Others

Global Organic Electronics Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Electronics Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Electronics Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Electronics Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Electronics Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Organic Electronics Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AU Optronics

Sony

Sumitomo

BASF

Merck

DuPont

Koninklijke Philips

Bayer MaterialScience

H.C. STARCK

LG Display

AGC Seimi Chemical

Heliatek

Evonik

Novaled

Samsung Display

Universal Display

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Electronics Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Electronics Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Electronics Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Electronics Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Electronics Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Electronics Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Electronics Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Electronics Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Electronics Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Electronics Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Electronics Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Electronics Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Electronics Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Electronics Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Electronics Materials Companies

