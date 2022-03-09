News

Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Pharma Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) include AkzoNobel, Huntsman, Dow Chemical Company, Tosoh, Schlumberger, Delamine and Sino Oil King Shine Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Pharma Grade
  • Industrial Grade

Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Pesticides
  • Dyes
  • Others

Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • AkzoNobel
  • Huntsman
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Tosoh
  • Schlumberger
  • Delamine
  • Sino Oil King Shine Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pentaethylenehexamine (PEHA) Companies

