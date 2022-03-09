News

Global Wastewater Decanters Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Wastewater Decanters

Wastewater Decanters market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wastewater Decanters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Centrifugal Decanters
  • Floating Decanters
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Environment
  • Chemical & Material
  • Power Station
  • Others

By Company

  • SIMOP INDUSTRIE
  • COSME S.R.L
  • ESTRUAGUA
  • Flottweg SE
  • FRACCAROLI & BALZAN
  • GEA Westfalia Separator
  • Hakki Usta
  • Hiller GmbH
  • HST Systemtechnik GmbH & Co. KG
  • INVENT Umwelt- und Verfahrenstechnik AG
  • Matec
  • NEWTEC TONGIANI SRL
  • SANITAIRE
  • TE ENGINEERING GmbH
  • CBB DECANTER SRL

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wastewater Decanters Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wastewater Decanters Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Centrifugal Decanters
1.2.3 Floating Decanters
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wastewater Decanters Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Environment
1.3.3 Chemical & Material
1.3.4 Power Station
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wastewater Decanters Production
2.1 Global Wastewater Decanters Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wastewater Decanters Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wastewater Decanters Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wastewater Decanters Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wastewater Decanters Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wastewater Decanters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wastewater Decanters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wastewater Decanters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wastewater Decanters Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wastewater Decanters Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Wastewater Decanters Sales by Region (2017-2022)

