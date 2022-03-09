Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharma Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) include BASF, Lubon Chemical, CABB Chemicals, Hebei Fude Chem-Tech, Lanzhou Auxiliary Agent, Shandong Minji Chemical, AIHENG Industry and Shandong Jiahong Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pharma Grade
- Industrial Grade
Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agricultural
- Pharmaceuticals
- Plastics & Rubber
- Others
Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Lubon Chemical
- CABB Chemicals
- Hebei Fude Chem-Tech
- Lanzhou Auxiliary Agent
- Shandong Minji Chemical
- AIHENG Industry
- Shandong Jiahong Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pivaloyl Chloride (CAS 3282-30-2) Players in Global Market
