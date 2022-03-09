News

Polymer Coated Fabrics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polymer Coated Fabrics market was valued at 16660 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19530 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Vinyl Coated Fabrics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polymer Coated Fabrics include Joyson Safety Systems, Trelleborg AB, Spradling International, Serge Ferrari Group, Saint-Gobain SA, Sioen Industries NV, Continental AG, Cooley Group Holdings and Dickson Constant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polymer Coated Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Vinyl Coated Fabrics
  • PU Coated Fabrics
  • PE Coated Fabrics
  • Others

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Transportation
  • Protective Clothing
  • Industrial
  • Roofing, Awnings & Canopies
  • Others

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Polymer Coated Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Polymer Coated Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Polymer Coated Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Polymer Coated Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Joyson Safety Systems
  • Trelleborg AB
  • Spradling International
  • Serge Ferrari Group
  • Saint-Gobain SA
  • Sioen Industries NV
  • Continental AG
  • Cooley Group Holdings
  • Dickson Constant
  • Seaman Corporation
  • SRF Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polymer Coated Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymer Coated Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymer Coated Fabrics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Coated Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polymer Coated Fabrics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Coated Fabrics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

