Polymer Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polymer Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Synthetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polymer Adhesives include DuPont, 3M, Master Bond, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, ITW, Lanxess, Evostik and Henkel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polymer Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polymer Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymer Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Synthetic

Natural

Global Polymer Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymer Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverage

Packaging & Printing

Plastics

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

Global Polymer Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymer Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polymer Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polymer Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polymer Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polymer Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

3M

Master Bond

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

ITW

Lanxess

Evostik

Henkel

Heraeus

Spunfab

Permabond

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymer Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polymer Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymer Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polymer Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polymer Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymer Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymer Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polymer Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

