Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) include BASF, Arkema, Evonik, Qingdao Tianya Chemical, Shakti Chemicals, Holland Company, Lubon Industry, Calabrian Corporation and Yixing Jincheng Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Pharmaceutical

Paper & Leather

Others

Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Arkema

Evonik

Qingdao Tianya Chemical

Shakti Chemicals

Holland Company

Lubon Industry

Calabrian Corporation

Yixing Jincheng Chemical

Nanjing Chemlin Chemical

Shandong Kailong Chemical

Yuanye Chemical

Changzhou Xianzheng Chemical

Hydrite Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Players in Global Market

