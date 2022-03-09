Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) include BASF, Arkema, Evonik, Qingdao Tianya Chemical, Shakti Chemicals, Holland Company, Lubon Industry, Calabrian Corporation and Yixing Jincheng Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Pharma Grade
- Industrial Grade
Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Pharmaceutical
- Paper & Leather
- Others
Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Arkema
- Evonik
- Qingdao Tianya Chemical
- Shakti Chemicals
- Holland Company
- Lubon Industry
- Calabrian Corporation
- Yixing Jincheng Chemical
- Nanjing Chemlin Chemical
- Shandong Kailong Chemical
- Yuanye Chemical
- Changzhou Xianzheng Chemical
- Hydrite Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Players in Global Market
