Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-Added Services

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages Sector

Footwear and Apparel Sector

Tobacco Sector

Cleaning Products Sector

Others

By Company

FedEx

UTi Worldwide

Ryder System

CEVA Holdings

Deutsche Bahn

Agility

Schneider

UPS

Expeditors

APL Logistics

C.H. Robinson

Eagle Global Logistics

Exel

Menlo Worldwide

Nexus Distribution

Nippon Express

NYK Logistics

Panalpina

Penske Logistics

Star Distribution Systems

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Transportation

1.2.3 Warehousing

1.2.4 Value-Added Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food & Beverages Sector

1.3.3 Footwear and Apparel Sector

1.3.4 Tobacco Sector

1.3.5 Cleaning Products Sector

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Industry Trends

2.3.2 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Restrain

