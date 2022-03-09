News

Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Transportation
  • Warehousing
  • Value-Added Services

Segment by Application

  • Food & Beverages Sector
  • Footwear and Apparel Sector
  • Tobacco Sector
  • Cleaning Products Sector
  • Others

By Company

  • FedEx
  • UTi Worldwide
  • Ryder System
  • CEVA Holdings
  • Deutsche Bahn
  • Agility
  • Schneider
  • UPS
  • Expeditors
  • APL Logistics
  • C.H. Robinson
  • Eagle Global Logistics
  • Exel
  • Menlo Worldwide
  • Nexus Distribution
  • Nippon Express
  • NYK Logistics
  • Panalpina
  • Penske Logistics
  • Star Distribution Systems

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Transportation
1.2.3 Warehousing
1.2.4 Value-Added Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverages Sector
1.3.3 Footwear and Apparel Sector
1.3.4 Tobacco Sector
1.3.5 Cleaning Products Sector
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Drivers
2.3.3 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Challenges
2.3.4 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Restrain

