Sodium Erythorbate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Sodium Erythorbate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sodium Erythorbate Pellet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Erythorbate include Triveni Chemicals, Ability Chemicals (ACC), Sidley Chemical, H & A Canada, Eastern Foodchem, Zhengzhou Natural Chemical and Foodchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Erythorbate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Erythorbate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Erythorbate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sodium Erythorbate Pellet
- Sodium Erythorbate Powder
Global Sodium Erythorbate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Erythorbate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Meat
- Fish
- Vegetables and Fruits
- Drink
- Canned Food
- Others
Global Sodium Erythorbate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Erythorbate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sodium Erythorbate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sodium Erythorbate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sodium Erythorbate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Sodium Erythorbate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Triveni Chemicals
- Ability Chemicals (ACC)
- Sidley Chemical
- H & A Canada
- Eastern Foodchem
- Zhengzhou Natural Chemical
- Foodchem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Erythorbate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Erythorbate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Erythorbate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Erythorbate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Erythorbate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Erythorbate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Erythorbate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Erythorbate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Erythorbate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Erythorbate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Erythorbate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Erythorbate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Erythorbate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Erythorbate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Erythorbate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Erythorbate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
