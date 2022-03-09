Light Cure Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Light Cure Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylate Light Cure Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Light Cure Adhesives include Henkel (Loctite), 3M, Dymax Corporation, Adhesive Systems Inc, Master Bond, Permabond Engineering Adhesives, Tangent Industries and FUSION (Clear Innova), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Light Cure Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Light Cure Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Light Cure Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylate Light Cure Adhesives

Silicon-gel Light Cure Adhesives

Anaerobic Light Cure Adhesives

Others

Global Light Cure Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Light Cure Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic

Plastics & Glass

Aerospace & Defense

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Others

Global Light Cure Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Light Cure Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Light Cure Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Light Cure Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Light Cure Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Light Cure Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel (Loctite)

3M

Dymax Corporation

Adhesive Systems Inc

Master Bond

Permabond Engineering Adhesives

Tangent Industries

FUSION (Clear Innova)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Light Cure Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Light Cure Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Light Cure Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Light Cure Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Light Cure Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Light Cure Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Light Cure Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Light Cure Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Light Cure Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Light Cure Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Light Cure Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Cure Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Light Cure Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Cure Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Light Cure Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Cure Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

