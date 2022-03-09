Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soft Rubber Lining Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating include Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Jotun A/S, Axalta Coating Systems, Koch Knight LLC, Polycorp Limited, PPG Industries, Inc. and STEULER – KCH GmbH and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soft Rubber Lining Systems

Hard Rubber Lining Systems

Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Marine

Mining & Metallurgy

Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Jotun A/S

Axalta Coating Systems

Koch Knight LLC

Polycorp Limited

PPG Industries, Inc.

STEULER – KCH GmbH

She Sherwin Williams Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Players in Global Market

