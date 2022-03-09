Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate market was valued at 23 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 90%-95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydroxypropyl Acrylate include BASF, Dow, Zibo Xinglu Chemical, Hickory Company, Wuxi Kalider Industrial, Jiangsu Jurong Chemical and Jiangsu Sanyi Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydroxypropyl Acrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 90%-95%

Purity 95%-98%

Purity Above 98%

Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Adhesive

Crosslinking Agent

Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydroxypropyl Acrylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydroxypropyl Acrylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydroxypropyl Acrylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hydroxypropyl Acrylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Dow

Zibo Xinglu Chemical

Hickory Company

Wuxi Kalider Industrial

Jiangsu Jurong Chemical

Jiangsu Sanyi Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

