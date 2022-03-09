Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids
Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Omega-6 Fatty Acids
Segment by Application
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Animal Food and Feed
By Company
- Koninklijke DSM
- BASF
- Croda International
- Enzymotec
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Aker BioMarine
- Polaris Nutritional Lipids
- FMC
- Cargill
- Omega Protein
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Omega-3 Fatty Acids
1.2.3 Omega-6 Fatty Acids
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Animal Food and Feed
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Sales by Manufacturers
