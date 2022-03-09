Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) market was valued at 24 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 38 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) include FBC Industries, IRO Group, Triveni Chemical, Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical, Tengzhou AoLong Chemical and Foodchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Reagent Grade
Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverages
- Chemical Reagents
- Others
Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- FBC Industries
- IRO Group
- Triveni Chemical
- Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical
- Tengzhou AoLong Chemical
- Foodchem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/