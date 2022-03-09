Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) market was valued at 24 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 38 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) include FBC Industries, IRO Group, Triveni Chemical, Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical, Tengzhou AoLong Chemical and Foodchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Reagent Grade

Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Chemical Reagents

Others

Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FBC Industries

IRO Group

Triveni Chemical

Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical

Tengzhou AoLong Chemical

Foodchem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Benzoate (CAS 582-25-2) Players in Global Market

