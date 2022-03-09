Global Enterprise Storage Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Enterprise Storage market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise Storage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- SAN Storage Systems
- Network-Attached Storage Systems
- DAS Systems
Segment by Application
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
By Company
- Dell EMC
- Hitachi Data Systems
- HP
- IBM
- NetApp
- American Megatrends
- DataDirect Networks
- Dot Hill
- Fujitsu
- imation
- Lenovo
- NEC
- Netgear
- nfina
- Nimble Storage
- Nimbus Data
- Oracle
- Overland Storage
- Pure Storage
- Samsung
- SanDisk
- Seagate
- SolidFire
- Tegile
- Toshiba
- Violin-memory
- Western Digital
- XIO Technologies
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Enterprise Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 SAN Storage Systems
1.2.3 Network-Attached Storage Systems
1.2.4 DAS Systems
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Enterprise Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Large Enterprises
1.3.3 SMEs
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Enterprise Storage Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Enterprise Storage Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Enterprise Storage Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Enterprise Storage Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Enterprise Storage Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Enterprise Storage Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Enterprise Storage Industry Trends
2.3.2 Enterprise Storage Market Drivers
2.3.3 Enterprise Storage Market Challenges
2.3.4 Enterprise Storage Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Enterprise Storage Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Enterprise Storage Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Storage Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Enterprise Storage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
