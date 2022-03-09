News

Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering

Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Elastomeric
  • Bituminous
  • Tiles
  • Metals

Segment by Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Others

By Company

  • Akzonobel N.V.
  • The Valspar Corporation
  • BASF SE
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
  • PPG Industries, Inc.
  • Graco Inc.
  • Sherwin-Williams Company
  • RPM International Inc.
  • Hempel A/S
  • National Coatings Corp.
  • Henry
  • Gardner-Gibson
  • Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc.
  • GAF

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Elastomeric
1.2.3 Bituminous
1.2.4 Tiles
1.2.5 Metals
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Production
2.1 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Revenue

