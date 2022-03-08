Global Garlic Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Garlic market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Garlic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hardneck Garlic

Softneck Garlic

Segment by Application

Direct Consumption

Processed Consumption

By Company

The Garlic Company

Italian Rose Garlic Products

Mcfadden Farm

South West Garlic Farm

Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry

Filaree Garlic Farm

Atmiya International

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Garlic Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Garlic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hardneck Garlic

1.2.3 Softneck Garlic

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Garlic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Direct Consumption

1.3.3 Processed Consumption

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Garlic Production

2.1 Global Garlic Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Garlic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Garlic Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Garlic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Garlic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Garlic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Garlic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Garlic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Garlic Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Garlic Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Garlic Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Garlic by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Garlic Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Garlic Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Garlic Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

