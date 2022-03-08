Global Garlic Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Garlic
Garlic market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Garlic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Hardneck Garlic
- Softneck Garlic
Segment by Application
- Direct Consumption
- Processed Consumption
By Company
- The Garlic Company
- Italian Rose Garlic Products
- Mcfadden Farm
- South West Garlic Farm
- Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry
- Filaree Garlic Farm
- Atmiya International
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Garlic Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Garlic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardneck Garlic
1.2.3 Softneck Garlic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Garlic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Direct Consumption
1.3.3 Processed Consumption
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Garlic Production
2.1 Global Garlic Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Garlic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Garlic Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Garlic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Garlic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Garlic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Garlic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Garlic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Garlic Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Garlic Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Garlic Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Garlic by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Garlic Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Garlic Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Garlic Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
