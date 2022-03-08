WLAN Access Points Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wireless Access Points for Indoor, Outdoor and Special-purpose.

This report contains market size and forecasts of WLAN Access Points in global, including the following market information:

Global WLAN Access Points Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global WLAN Access Points Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five WLAN Access Points companies in 2021 (%)

The global WLAN Access Points market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Consumer Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of WLAN Access Points include ORing Industrial Networking, Hirschmann, ACKSYS Communications & Systems, CONTEC, R. STAHL, Aktif Enerji, Siemens Industrial Communication, Cisco Systems and Dell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the WLAN Access Points manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global WLAN Access Points Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global WLAN Access Points Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Consumer Grade

Commercial Grade

Military Grade

Global WLAN Access Points Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global WLAN Access Points Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Military

Global WLAN Access Points Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global WLAN Access Points Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies WLAN Access Points revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies WLAN Access Points revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies WLAN Access Points sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies WLAN Access Points sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ORing Industrial Networking

Hirschmann

ACKSYS Communications & Systems

CONTEC

R. STAHL

Aktif Enerji

Siemens Industrial Communication

Cisco Systems

Dell

Extronics

LanPro

Leviton

Pulse Engineering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 WLAN Access Points Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global WLAN Access Points Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global WLAN Access Points Overall Market Size

2.1 Global WLAN Access Points Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global WLAN Access Points Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global WLAN Access Points Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top WLAN Access Points Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global WLAN Access Points Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global WLAN Access Points Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global WLAN Access Points Sales by Companies

3.5 Global WLAN Access Points Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 WLAN Access Points Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers WLAN Access Points Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 WLAN Access Points Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 WLAN Access Points Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 WLAN Access Points Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

