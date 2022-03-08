LED Bicycle Lights Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bicycle Lights are useful when intending on cycling after dark. It?s a legal requirement to have a white light at the front and a red and the rear, and it?s dangerous to ride without them. Besides, bicycle light is also considered a sensible idea to use a beam in the day time too, to aid visibility. LED bike lights are the most energy efficient and available in numerous brightness levels.
This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Bicycle Lights in global, including the following market information:
- Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five LED Bicycle Lights companies in 2021 (%)
The global LED Bicycle Lights market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Headlight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LED Bicycle Lights include CatEye, SIGMA Elektro, Blackburn, Serfas, Bright Eyes, Giant, Exposure Lights, Topeak and Blitzu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the LED Bicycle Lights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LED Bicycle Lights Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Headlight
- Taillight
Global LED Bicycle Lights Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Mountain Bicycle
- Road Bicycle
- Commuting Bicycle
Global LED Bicycle Lights Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies LED Bicycle Lights revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies LED Bicycle Lights revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies LED Bicycle Lights sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies LED Bicycle Lights sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CatEye
- SIGMA Elektro
- Blackburn
- Serfas
- Bright Eyes
- Giant
- Exposure Lights
- Topeak
- Blitzu
- Planet Bike
- Benex
- Chen Whua International Co
- Osram
- Revolights Inc
- Jiashan Boshing Electronic Technology CO
- Cree
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 LED Bicycle Lights Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global LED Bicycle Lights Overall Market Size
2.1 Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global LED Bicycle Lights Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global LED Bicycle Lights Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top LED Bicycle Lights Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global LED Bicycle Lights Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global LED Bicycle Lights Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global LED Bicycle Lights Sales by Companies
3.5 Global LED Bicycle Lights Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LED Bicycle Lights Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers LED Bicycle Lights Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Bicycle Lights Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LED Bicycle Lights Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Bicycle Lights Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
