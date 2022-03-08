LED Bicycle Lights Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bicycle Lights are useful when intending on cycling after dark. It?s a legal requirement to have a white light at the front and a red and the rear, and it?s dangerous to ride without them. Besides, bicycle light is also considered a sensible idea to use a beam in the day time too, to aid visibility. LED bike lights are the most energy efficient and available in numerous brightness levels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Bicycle Lights in global, including the following market information:

Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five LED Bicycle Lights companies in 2021 (%)

The global LED Bicycle Lights market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Headlight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LED Bicycle Lights include CatEye, SIGMA Elektro, Blackburn, Serfas, Bright Eyes, Giant, Exposure Lights, Topeak and Blitzu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LED Bicycle Lights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LED Bicycle Lights Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Headlight

Taillight

Global LED Bicycle Lights Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mountain Bicycle

Road Bicycle

Commuting Bicycle

Global LED Bicycle Lights Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LED Bicycle Lights revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LED Bicycle Lights revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies LED Bicycle Lights sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies LED Bicycle Lights sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CatEye

SIGMA Elektro

Blackburn

Serfas

Bright Eyes

Giant

Exposure Lights

Topeak

Blitzu

Planet Bike

Benex

Chen Whua International Co

Osram

Revolights Inc

Jiashan Boshing Electronic Technology CO

Cree

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LED Bicycle Lights Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LED Bicycle Lights Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LED Bicycle Lights Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LED Bicycle Lights Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global LED Bicycle Lights Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LED Bicycle Lights Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LED Bicycle Lights Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LED Bicycle Lights Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global LED Bicycle Lights Sales by Companies

3.5 Global LED Bicycle Lights Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LED Bicycle Lights Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers LED Bicycle Lights Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Bicycle Lights Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LED Bicycle Lights Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Bicycle Lights Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

