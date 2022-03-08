Electronic Ceramics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electronic ceramics or electroceramics are used in various gas detection, pollution detection and environment monitoring devices. Stringent environmental norms across the globe has increased the usage of these devices in industries and it will act as a growth driver for the electroceramics market in near future.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Ceramics in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electronic Ceramics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electronic Ceramics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Electronic Ceramics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Ceramics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ferroelectric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Ceramics include CeramTech Holdings Gmbh, Morgan Advanced Materials, Maruwa Co.Ltd., Central Electronics Limited, Kyoceraoration, Murata Manufacturing Co.Ltd, PI Ceramics, Sensor Technology Ltd and Vinayak Techno Ceramics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Ceramics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Ceramics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electronic Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ferroelectric
- Piezoelectric
- Pyroelectric
Global Electronic Ceramics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electronic Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Automotive & Transportation
- Telecommunication & Power Transmission
Global Electronic Ceramics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electronic Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electronic Ceramics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electronic Ceramics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electronic Ceramics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Electronic Ceramics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CeramTech Holdings Gmbh
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Maruwa Co.Ltd.
- Central Electronics Limited
- Kyoceraoration
- Murata Manufacturing Co.Ltd
- PI Ceramics
- Sensor Technology Ltd
- Vinayak Techno Ceramics
- Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd
- APC International Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Ceramics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Ceramics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Ceramics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Ceramics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Ceramics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electronic Ceramics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Ceramics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Ceramics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Ceramics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electronic Ceramics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electronic Ceramics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Ceramics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Ceramics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Ceramics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Ceramics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Ceramics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
