Streaming Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Growing dependence on the internet and the rise in video and audio streaming activities is driving the streaming devices market. The growing trend of integrating internet connectivity in everyday objects is a prime factor promoting the growth. These systems allow the consumer to stream video and audio content directly onto their TV systems without the limitations on the mobility and issues pertaining to the consumption of memory space. Furthermore, they also provide instant playback and allows the consumer to watch various streams at flexible timings, providing high advantages over traditional devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Streaming Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Streaming Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Streaming Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Streaming Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Streaming Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

4K UHD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Streaming Devices include Google LLC, Amazon.com, Inc, Logitech International S.A, Humax, Apple Inc, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Roku, Inc and Xiaomi Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Streaming Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Streaming Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Streaming Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4K UHD

1080p

720p

Global Streaming Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Streaming Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Streaming Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Streaming Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Streaming Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Streaming Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Streaming Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Streaming Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google LLC

Amazon.com, Inc

Logitech International S.A

Humax, Apple Inc

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Roku, Inc

Xiaomi Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Streaming Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Streaming Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Streaming Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Streaming Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Streaming Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Streaming Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Streaming Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Streaming Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Streaming Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Streaming Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Streaming Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Streaming Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Streaming Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Streaming Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Streaming Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Streaming Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

