China Thermopile and Microbolometer Infrared Detector Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

China Thermopile

China Thermopile and Microbolometer Infrared Detector Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

China Thermopile and Microbolometer Infrared Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Microbolometer IR Detector
  • Thermopile IR Detector
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

China Thermopile and Microbolometer Infrared Detector Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

China Thermopile and Microbolometer Infrared Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Military and Defense
  • Automotive
  • Smart Home
  • Medical
  • Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Thermopile and Microbolometer Infrared Detector revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Thermopile and Microbolometer Infrared Detector revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Thermopile and Microbolometer Infrared Detector sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Thermopile and Microbolometer Infrared Detector sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Excelitas
  • Orisystech
  • Heimann
  • Melexis
  • Amphemol
  • TE
  • Semitec
  • Hamamatsu Photonic
  • Nicera
  • KODENSHI
  • Winson
  • Senba Sensing Technology
  • Sunshine Technologies
  • San-U
  • FLIR Systems
  • Sofradir (ULIS)
  • Leonardo DRS
  • BAE Systems
  • Raytheon
  • L-3
  • NEC
  • SCD
  • Zhejiang Dali
  • Yantai Raytron
  • North GuangWei

