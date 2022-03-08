NewsWorld

China Thermopile Infrared Detector Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

China Thermopile Infrared Detector

China Thermopile Infrared Detector Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

China Thermopile Infrared Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Through Hole Thermopile Infrared Sensor
  • SMD Thermopile Infrared Sensor
China Thermopile Infrared Detector Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

China Thermopile Infrared Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Medical Devices
  • IoT Smart Home
  • Industrial Use
  • Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Thermopile Infrared Detector revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Thermopile Infrared Detector revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Thermopile Infrared Detector sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Thermopile Infrared Detector sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Excelitas
  • Orisystech
  • Heimann
  • Melexis
  • Amphemol
  • TE
  • Semitec
  • Hamamatsu Photonic
  • Nicera
  • KODENSHI
  • Winson
  • Senba Sensing Technology
  • Sunshine Technologies
  • San-U

